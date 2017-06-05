Brandon Rios Motivated To Secure Titl...

Brandon Rios Motivated To Secure Title Shot at Welterweight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Rios returns from a long layoff, after announcing his retirement in November 2015 - when he was knocked out by Timothy Bradley in a battle for the World Boxing Organization welterweight title. Rios, in his first bout without Top Rank as his promoter, will face Mexican contender Aaron 'Joya' Herrera in a ten round contest that will be aired on FS1 from the Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,682,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC