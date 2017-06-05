Brandon Rios Motivated To Secure Title Shot at Welterweight
Rios returns from a long layoff, after announcing his retirement in November 2015 - when he was knocked out by Timothy Bradley in a battle for the World Boxing Organization welterweight title. Rios, in his first bout without Top Rank as his promoter, will face Mexican contender Aaron 'Joya' Herrera in a ten round contest that will be aired on FS1 from the Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California.
