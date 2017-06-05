Boxing: Utah pro Jose Haro scores 8th...

Boxing: Utah pro Jose Haro scores 8th-round KO in national television debut

Twenty months after he was shot in both feet outside a Walmart in West Valley City by a complete stranger, West Jordan's Jose Haro is the USBA super featherweight boxing champion. Haro, 30, defeated California's Daniel Franco, 25, in a nationally televised fight on Saturday night at the WinnaVegas Casino Arena in Sloan, Iowa.

