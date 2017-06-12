Boxing: Islington boxer John Ryder to be trained by Kevin Mitchell
Islington super middleweight John Ryder is now being trained by former world title challenger Kevin Mitchell at the Matchroom gym in Brentwood. "Tony Sims has passed John onto me because he felt he needed a new trainer to give him a different approach," said Mitchell.
