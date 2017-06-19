BOXING: Hushes is made to wait

JOE Hughes admits that he has been left frustrated by the withdrawal of Ohara Davies from a British super-lightweight title final eliminator. The Malmesbury fighter was in line to face the WBC Silver champion this autumn, however, Davies has opted to pursue a shot at the Commonwealth crown against Josh Taylor on July 8 in Glasgow instead.

