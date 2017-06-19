Boxing hero Frank Bruno is coming to Redditch's Palace Theatre
He will be taking part in an intimate interview discussing his boxing career, his mental health battles, and his life as the people's champion. Frank will be appearing at the Palace Theatre to talk about Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua, and the current boxing scene as well as his own extremely eventful career.
