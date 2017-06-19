Boxing great Evander Holyfield talks ...

Boxing great Evander Holyfield talks boxing, Mike Tyson and his mama

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

On Wednesday, he showed up at Fourth Street Live! where some of the boxers were sparring ahead of Saturday's event at the Yum! Center. On Friday he took time to speak with the crew of WDRB in the morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,984,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC