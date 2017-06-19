Boxing: Golovkin dismisses Mayweather vs. McGregor as 'circus show'

Boxing: Golovkin dismisses Mayweather...

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Britain Boxing - Gennady Golovkin & Canelo Alvarez Press Conference - The Landmark London - June 19, 2017 Gennady Golovkin during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic Undefeated middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin has dismissed the high-profile crossover bout between American boxer Floyd Mayweather and Irish mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor as a "circus show". Mayweather, a former multi-weight world champion who retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record, is coming back to face McGregor on Aug. 26, three weeks before Golovkin's middleweight showdown with Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at the same Las Vegas venue.

