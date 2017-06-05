Boxing: 'Canelo'-Golovkin MW Title Fight Official for Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Well, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White was right about one part of the Floyd Mayweather- Conor McGregor negotiation: Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are bound for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Monday on ESPN's "SportsCenter," Golden Boy Promotions frontman Oscar de la Hoya announced that the hotly-anticipated middleweight showdown between Canelo and "GGG" will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena on Sept.

