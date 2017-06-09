Boxer accused of being Russian mob muscle denied bail 0:0
A Manhattan federal judge denied a prizefighter known as "Mini Mike Tyson" bail on Friday after prosecutors said his workout regimen includes beating people up on behalf of a reputed Russian mob boss. Judge Katherine Forrest ordered middleweight boxer Avtandil Khurtsidze, 37, to jail after the feds told her they have video showing him acting as "muscle" for reputed mob boss Razhden Shulaya in Brooklyn.
