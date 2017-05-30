Berridge hangs up the gloves

Expat Whanganui boxer Robert Berridge has answered his last bell as the 32-year-old announced his retirement from the sport on Friday. Berridge finishes as the longest reigning NZPBA champion, being the holder of the organisation's light heavyweight belt and still ranked as No1 in the division in the country, and independently at 108th in the world by respected website BoxRec.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.