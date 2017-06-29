Benn v Collins re-match unlikely acco...

Benn v Collins re-match unlikely according to British Boxing Board of Control

The British Boxing Board of Control has not received boxer licence applications for Steve Collins or Nigel Benn, and considers a fight between the two "unlikely". Collins, 52, and 53-year-old Benn - both former two-weight world champions at middleweight and super-middleweight - have told BBC Sport they have agreed to what would be a third match-up, two decades after their respective retirements.

