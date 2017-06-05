Bellew: In One Fight I Have Better Resume Than Deontay Wilder
Former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew believes the sheer size of Deontay Wilder is the only reason the unbeaten puncher is the WBC heavyweight champion and pounding out his opponents. Back in late April, during the fight week for Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko in London, Wilder and Bellew had a verbal confrontation.
