Badou Jack Wants Adonis Stevenson After Nathan Cleverly Shot

Former WBC 168 pound champion Badou Jack "The Ripper" recently told BoxingScene.com that a fight against WBA "regular" light heavyweight champion Nathan Cleverly was nearly finalized. The title tilt is slated to take place on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor August 26th pay-per-view undercard.

