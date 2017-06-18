Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Going to Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight
Floyd Mayweather can already count on 1 ticket sold to his superfight with Conor McGregor -- with Arnold Schwarzenegger telling TMZ Sports , "I'll be there!" Ahnald is huge boxing fan -- and often attends big fights. He was most recently at the Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko fight in England.
