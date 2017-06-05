Andre Dirrell's Coach To Go on Trial,...

Andre Dirrell's Coach To Go on Trial, August 16, For Sucker Punch

Read more: Boxing Scene

According to Oona Smith of Mlive, a judge has dismissed all felony charges against Leon Lawson Jr., the uncle and trainer of super middleweight contender Andre Dirrell. Lawson sucker-punched Jose Uzcategui following Dirrell's IBF super middleweight title eliminator last month in Maryland.

Chicago, IL

