A Pier 6 Brawl in Philly Enlivens a Soft Boxing Weekend
On an otherwise quiet weekend for boxing, there was a corker in South Philadelphia that would have undoubtedly commanded Fight of the Year discussion if witnessed by more eyeballs. The match at the 2300 Arena, billed for the Pennsylvania State 154-pound title, paired Philadelphia's Tyrone "Young Gun" Brunson against Reading's Kermit Cintron .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC