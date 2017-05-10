World Boxing Super Series announces tournament weight classes

Organizers of the World Boxing Series on Tuesday announced that the cruiserweight and super middleweight divisions will be the weight classes for the tournament. When the World Boxing Series announced in March that it would be holding a 16-fighter, two-division tournament in which the fighters will split $50 million, the burning question was which divisions would be chosen, with welterweight and super middleweight being the favorites.

