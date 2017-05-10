World Boxing Super Series announces tournament weight classes
Organizers of the World Boxing Series on Tuesday announced that the cruiserweight and super middleweight divisions will be the weight classes for the tournament. When the World Boxing Series announced in March that it would be holding a 16-fighter, two-division tournament in which the fighters will split $50 million, the burning question was which divisions would be chosen, with welterweight and super middleweight being the favorites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC