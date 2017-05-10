Wilder: Me vs. Joshua Would Be Bigger Fight Than Canelo-Golovkin

The amazing atmosphere inside a sold-out Wembley Stadium made the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion wonder what it would be like if he fought Joshua. Wilder told host Randy Gordon for this week's episode of "At the Fights" on Sirius XM's Rush that he believes a Wilder-Joshua fight could draw a crowd in excess of 100,000 and that their fight could generate "half-a-billion dollars" in overall revenue.

