Why Ia d take Errol Spence over Anybo...

Why Ia d take Errol Spence over Anybody at Welterweight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Sweet Science

With IBF welterweight title holder Errol Spence's dazzling showing and stoppage of former title holder Kell Brook, many are speculating as to where Spence fits within the pecking order among the current elite welterweights. a list consisting of Keith Thurman 28-0 , who holds the WBA/WBC titles, Manny Pacquiao 58-6-2 , who is the WBO titlist, along with former title holders Shawn Porter 27-2-1 , Danny Garcia 33-1 , and Lamont Peterson 35-3-1 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC