Why Ia d take Errol Spence over Anybody at Welterweight
With IBF welterweight title holder Errol Spence's dazzling showing and stoppage of former title holder Kell Brook, many are speculating as to where Spence fits within the pecking order among the current elite welterweights. a list consisting of Keith Thurman 28-0 , who holds the WBA/WBC titles, Manny Pacquiao 58-6-2 , who is the WBO titlist, along with former title holders Shawn Porter 27-2-1 , Danny Garcia 33-1 , and Lamont Peterson 35-3-1 .
