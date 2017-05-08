Who's next show goes to Tagbilaran in July
The event will still be headlined by World Boxing Organization Oriental super bantamweight champion Jhack Tepora, while Christian Araneta is in the co-main feature. Tepora is coming off an easy first round stoppage of Indonesian Yon Armed, while Araneta also scored an opening round knockout over Indonesian Demsi Manufoe in Who's Next? 4 last March at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino.
