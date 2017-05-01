WBA heavyweight title fight between Briggs and Oquendo: Battle for the Aged Shannon Briggs will try to tie George Foreman's record of winning heavyweight title at 45 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ppMoSO Two days after one of the greatest heavyweight fights in years, it was announced that former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, 45, and longtime title challenger Fres Oquendo, 44, will battle for the vacant WBA heavyweight championship in the main event on June 3 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The winner could be in line to face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who knocked out Wladimor Klitschko before 90,000 in London last Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.