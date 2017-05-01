WBA heavyweight title fight between B...

WBA heavyweight title fight between Briggs and Oquendo: Battle for the Aged

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

WBA heavyweight title fight between Briggs and Oquendo: Battle for the Aged Shannon Briggs will try to tie George Foreman's record of winning heavyweight title at 45 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ppMoSO Two days after one of the greatest heavyweight fights in years, it was announced that former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, 45, and longtime title challenger Fres Oquendo, 44, will battle for the vacant WBA heavyweight championship in the main event on June 3 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The winner could be in line to face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who knocked out Wladimor Klitschko before 90,000 in London last Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC