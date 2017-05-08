UFC's Junior dos Santos wants Anthony Joshua in a boxing ring
As 2017 nears its halfway point the boxing vs. MMA debate, and Anthony Joshua, sit atop the list of major talking points in the combat sports world. Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos wants to combine the two by defeating the WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion in a boxing match.
