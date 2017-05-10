UFC boss Dana White "pretty confident...

UFC boss Dana White "pretty confident " on Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor bout

Read more: Anniston Star

The president of UFC is "pretty confident" the mega fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will become a reality. Dana White has told CNN he'll strive to make the crossover bout happen, and delight mixed martial arts and boxing fans alike, even though it would make "zero cents" for his business.

