Tyson Fury's UKAD Hearing Will Determine Future Joshua Fight

Tyson Fury shares Anthony Joshua's interest in a world heavyweight title fight but he must await the outcome of Monday's hearing with UK Anti-Doping before securing any return to the ring. The former IBF, WBA and WBO champion has not fought since his November 2015 defeat of Wladimir Klitschko, who was stopped in 11 rounds by reigning IBF, IBO and WBA champion Joshua at Wembley on Saturday.

