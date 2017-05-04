Tyson Fury's UKAD Hearing Will Determine Future Joshua Fight
Tyson Fury shares Anthony Joshua's interest in a world heavyweight title fight but he must await the outcome of Monday's hearing with UK Anti-Doping before securing any return to the ring. The former IBF, WBA and WBO champion has not fought since his November 2015 defeat of Wladimir Klitschko, who was stopped in 11 rounds by reigning IBF, IBO and WBA champion Joshua at Wembley on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC