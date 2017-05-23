Tyson Fury will not get boxing licenc...

Tyson Fury will not get boxing licence back until his doping case is over

Read more: This is Local London

The British Boxing Board of Control has flattened Tyson Fury's hopes of a quick return to the ring by confirming it will not lift his suspension until his doping case is resolved. The 28-year-old lost his boxing licence last October, a day after he vacated his IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles citing depression.

Chicago, IL

