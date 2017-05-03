Tyson Fury says yes to heavyweight title fight with Anthony Joshua

With this victory, Joshua became the unified heavyweight world champion by adding the WBA belt to his IBF title with the 11th-round stoppage of Klitschko in a thrilling fight. Twice Klitschko returned to his feet after hitting the canvas in the 11th until, with him no longer able to defend himself from another hurtful Joshua barrage, American referee David Fields was forced to intervene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.