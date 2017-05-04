Tyson Fury aims for July comeback in ...

Tyson Fury aims for July comeback in build-up to potential Anthony Joshua fight

22 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

Tyson Fury has targeted a return to the ring in July in a bid to secure an all-British showdown with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Joshua stopped former champion Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last Saturday to add the WBA heavyweight title to his IBF crown, while Fury has not fought since he beat the Ukrainian in November 2015.

