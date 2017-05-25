Tinubu fails to show up for boxing bout against Holyfield
National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Friday, failed to show up for the widely publicised boxing bout against former Heavyweight World Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield to mark Lagos States 50th anniversary celebrations. An official statement of apology delivered to the eagerly waiting crowd and the battle-ready ex-Champ by the Lagos state Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode who represented Tinubu said that the APC national leader could not show up due to urgent "national assignment."
