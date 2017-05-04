Thinking outside the ring! Boxing champ Mike Tyson launches fitness academy in Dubai
Global boxing icon Mike Tyson unveiled his future strategic plans for his franchise of fitness centres called the Mike Tyson Academy at an exclusive press conference held last week at Ossiano at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai . The team behind this highly anticipated project showed a preview rendering for the academy that illustrated the models for the four proposed gym structures, which included the Premier Gyms, Full-Service Gyms, Standard Gyms and Express Gyms.
