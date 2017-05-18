Sydney boxer Davey Browne likely concussed before death, inquest hears

A Sydney boxer, who died days after a professional title bout, was in a "perilous state" and probably concussed before the blow that likely killed him, an inquest has heard. Browne died in hospital on September 15, 2015, after being knocked to the canvas in the 12th round of a regional IBF super featherweight title fight at the Ingleburn RSL on September 11. "I think he was in a perilous state ... basically because he lacked the ability to defend himself," neurosurgeon Professor Brian Owler told the Glebe Coroner's Court on Thursday.

