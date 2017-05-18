Sydney boxer Davey Browne likely conc...

Sydney boxer Davey Browne likely concussed before death, inquest hears

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A Sydney boxer, who died days after a professional title bout, was in a "perilous state" and probably concussed before the blow that likely killed him, an inquest has heard. Browne died in hospital on September 15, 2015, after being knocked to the canvas in the 12th round of a regional IBF super featherweight title fight at the Ingleburn RSL on September 11. "I think he was in a perilous state ... basically because he lacked the ability to defend himself," neurosurgeon Professor Brian Owler told the Glebe Coroner's Court on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,096,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC