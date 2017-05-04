Super fight: a Caneloa Alvarez will face a oeGGGa Golovkin
With the result of his bout no longer in doubt, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez could afford to anticipate the next opponent in the popular Mexican fighter's career. Moreover, little did fight fans realize that Alvarez already had his opponent lined up even while he overwhelmed countryman Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. late Saturday in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC