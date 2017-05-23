Sugar Ray Leonard: Mayweather vs. McGregor one of biggest mismatches in boxing history
Sugar Ray Leonard, who won titles in five different weight divisions, is adamant Floyd Mayweather would easily beat Conor McGregor. Sugar Ray Leonard is unimpressed by the looming showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor, describing it as one of the biggest mismatches in boxing history.
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
