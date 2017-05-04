Stitch Duran at Wembley: Just Another Day At The Office
BOXING'S EXPERT "CUT MAN" BY SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT LUIS CORTES III - Last Saturday night at London's Wembley Stadium, Jacob "Stitch" Duran plied his trade before an electric crowd of 90,000 fans that were there for the most part to support the fighter in the opposite corner. But for Duran, one of the most respected and sought-after cut men in all of combat sports, it was just another day at the office.
