Stipe Miocic on boxing Anthony Joshua: 'I think I'd surprise a lot of people'

It's fashionable for UFC fighters to challenge boxers in their own sport. After all, if Conor McGregor can possibly land a fight with Floyd Mayweather, why can't others try the same thing with the other top names in the boxing world? "If the fight happens, me against Joshua would be a great fight," Miocic said.

