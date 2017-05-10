Smith to clash with Banai in Chaguanas*May 10, 2017, 1:37 Am Ast

T&T's top super welterweight kickboxer, Omar Smith, will clash with fists and feet against Suriname's Joey Banai as they battle for the Caribbean Championship on May 20 at the Chaguanas Indoor Sports Arena. Smith, a member of the RoughHouse combat sport facility, has been under intense training with his coach Adam De Silva and is quietly confident of victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.