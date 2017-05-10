Smith to clash with Banai in Chaguanas*May 10, 2017, 1:37 Am Ast
T&T's top super welterweight kickboxer, Omar Smith, will clash with fists and feet against Suriname's Joey Banai as they battle for the Caribbean Championship on May 20 at the Chaguanas Indoor Sports Arena. Smith, a member of the RoughHouse combat sport facility, has been under intense training with his coach Adam De Silva and is quietly confident of victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC