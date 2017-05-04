Settlement reached between Horry County, woman who accused former detective of misconduct

HORRY COUNTY, SC A resolution has been reached between the county and a woman who filed a lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department claiming a former detective assigned to her case was "very flirtatious" with her and suggested she consider boxing with another woman. According to online records from the Horry County Public Index, the woman, identified simply as "Jane Doe 5," filed the lawsuit on Jan. 13, 2017.

