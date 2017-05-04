Settlement reached between Horry County, woman who accused former detective of misconduct
HORRY COUNTY, SC A resolution has been reached between the county and a woman who filed a lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department claiming a former detective assigned to her case was "very flirtatious" with her and suggested she consider boxing with another woman. According to online records from the Horry County Public Index, the woman, identified simply as "Jane Doe 5," filed the lawsuit on Jan. 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC