Savannah Marshall signs professional deal with Floyd Mayweather

15 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Savannah Marshall has signed professional terms with Floyd Mayweather - and already provoked the ire of double Olympic champion Claressa Shields. Marshall remains the only fighter to have defeated the otherwise all-conquering Shields, outpointing her en route to becoming the world amateur champion in 2012.

