Saunders hopes Fury can make undercard for title defense

15 hrs ago

Boxing - Tyson Fury & Wladimir Klitschko Head-to-Head Press Conference - Manchester Arena - 27/4/16Tyson Fury during the head to head press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic Britain Boxing - Billy Joe Saunders & Avtandil Khurtsidze Press Conference - Grosvenor House Hotel, London - 15/5/17 Billy Joe Saunders during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has backed former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to resolve his doping issues and fight on the undercard for the Briton's title defense against Georgian Avtandil Khurtsidze in July. Fury was charged by UK Anti-Doping last June for allegedly consuming a performance-enhancing drug.

