Russell stops Escandon to retain WBC featherweight belt
He closed it with an apology for the near-melee created by super middleweight Andre Dirrell's trainer in the co-featured bout. In between, he made easy work of Oscar Escandon, stopping him in the seventh round to successfully defend his WBC featherweight title for the second time.
