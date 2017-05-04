Robinson Castellanos upsets Yuriorkis Gamboa on MGM Grand boxing card
Robinson Castellanos, right, connects a punch against Yuriorkis Gamboa in the lightweight bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Castellanos won after Gamboa's corner stopped the fight at the end of the seventh round.
