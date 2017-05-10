Ricardo Mayorga Targets Julio Cesar C...

Ricardo Mayorga Targets Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight at 168

Read more: Boxing Scene

Former two division world champion Ricardo Mayorga of Nicaragua is now targeting a fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. - and has no problem facing the Mexican boxer at the super middleweight limit of 168. Mayorga, 43-years-old, returned to the ring last month when he snapped nearly a two-year layoff, and knocked out Mexican journeyman Jaudiel Zepeda in three rounds.

Chicago, IL

