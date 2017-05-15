Renowned boxing trainer and analyst dumps cold water all over Conor...

The chances of a mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor took a step forward on Monday when UFC president Dana White said McGregor has agreed to a deal to face Mayweather in a boxing match . The deal still has to be approved by Mayweather's camp, but one of the biggest obstacles, McGregor's contract with UFC, seems to have been hurdled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.