Relaxed attitude could be Pac-man's d...

Relaxed attitude could be Pac-man's downfall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mercury

A YEAR after he was targeted by an Islamic terror gang, Manny Pacquiao is still terrified of his family being kidnapped. But when I visited his house in the exclusive Forbes Park district of Manila, the World Boxing Organization welterweight champ seemed more afraid of getting sore legs than falling into the clutches of evil extremists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC