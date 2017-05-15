Rances Barthelemy wants to be first C...

Rances Barthelemy wants to be first Cuban to win title in third weight class

Read more: USA Today

Rances Barthelemy wants to be first Cuban to win title in third weight class Cuban boxer who tried to defect at least 35 times knows meaning of persistence, determination Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rjshnj LAS VEGAS -- After trying and failing more than 35 times to defect from Cuba before successfully escaping the Communist island in 2007, Rances Barthelemy, perhaps more than anyone, understands the meaning of persistence, grit and determination. His latest challenge is to become the first Cuban-born professional fighter to win titles in three different weight classes.

