Philippine lawmaker says '50-50 chance' of Lopez losing environment minister job
There is a 50 percent chance that Philippines Environment Secretary Regina Lopez may lose her confirmation vote after holding the position for nearly a year, said the head of the country's Senate environment committee on Tuesday. Philippine Senator and boxer champion Manny Pacquiao listens to Secretary Regina Lopez of Department of Environment and Natural Resources during a Commission on Appointment hearing at the Senate headquarters in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines March 8, 2017.
