Oscar De La Hoya: Mayweather-McGregor fight terrible for sport of boxing
A boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will tarnish the sport to the point where it may not be able to recover, De La Hoya lamented in a letter he posted on Facebook. De La Hoya implores his fellow boxing fans to make it known they will not pay to watch the fight.
