N'Dam defeats Murata in split decision
WBA middleweight interim champion Hassan N'Dam survived a fourth-round knockdown on Saturday and went on to a split-decision win over Japan's Ryota Murata. The crowd at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo jeered after the decision making N'Dam the regular WBA middleweight champ was announced.
