Naoya Inoue Blasts Rodriguez, Melindo Drills Yaegashi in One

16 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Naoya Inoue of Japan retained his WBO super flyweight title for a fifth time on Sunday with a third-round knockout of Ricardo Rodriguez of the United States. Inoue dominated from the outset and sent Rodriguez to the canvas with a left to the jaw before the referee called the bout after 1 minute, 8 seconds in the third round.

Chicago, IL

