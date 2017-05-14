Muranaka's title shot ends in defeat ...

Muranaka's title shot ends in defeat to Yafai

3 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Suguru Muranaka's bid for a first world title ended in resounding defeat Saturday, with the Japanese fighter losing by unanimous decision to champion Khalid Yafai in a WBA super flyweight title bout. The 31-year-old Muranaka made Yafai work in the Brit's first defense of the title at Barclaycard Arena.

