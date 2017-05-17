Mexican Legends Praise Canelo For Taking Golovkin Fight
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is receiving praise from fans, and now from Mexican legends, for finalizing a fight with WBC, WBA, IBO, IBF middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin . Following his dominating win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo announced that a deal was finalized for September 16th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC